[SBS Star] BTS JIN Comments on His Military Service & the Members' Thoughts on Enlistment
뉴스

Published 2020.11.20 15:50
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIN Comments on His Military Service & the Members Thoughts on Enlistment
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS shared thoughts on his upcoming military enlistment.

On November 20, BTS held a global press conference to talk more about the group's new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)'.
BTSAmong the various questions received from the press, JIN was asked about his military enlistment plan.

JIN said, "As a male citizen of the Republic of Korea, I think it is obvious to enlist. When the country calls, I will gladly respond."

He added, "The members and I have talked about this topic a lot, and all of us agreed that we all want to serve our mandatory military service duties."
JINMeanwhile, BTS unveiled the music video of the group's new title track 'Life Goes On' immediately after the press conference.

You can check out the music video below:
 

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.