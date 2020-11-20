[SBS Star] Kang So-ra's Agency Confirms She Is Expecting Her First Child

Actress Kang So-ra is confirmed to be expecting her first child.
On November 19, it was reported that Kang So-ra is currently expecting her first child.
Shortly after the news, Kang So-ra's management agency Plum Actors confirmed that the actress is currently pregnant.
The agency stated, "Kang So-ra is thankful to welcome a new life. She is currently spending her time with a happy and excited heart in a healthy and safe manner."
They added, "Kang So-ra will not only be a member of a family, but she will also actively promote as an actress."
Plum Actors also stated they would not be revealing additional details regarding the actress' pregancy as it is the family's privacy.
Kang So-ra married her non-celebrity husband, who is known to be a Korean medicine doctor, this August.
(Credit= Plum Actors, 'reveramess_' Instagram)
