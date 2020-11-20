뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang So-ra's Agency Confirms She Is Expecting Her First Child
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kang So-ra's Agency Confirms She Is Expecting Her First Child

[SBS Star] Kang So-ra's Agency Confirms She Is Expecting Her First Child

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.20 13:46 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang So-ras Agency Confirms She Is Expecting Her First Child
Actress Kang So-ra is confirmed to be expecting her first child.

On November 19, it was reported that Kang So-ra is currently expecting her first child.
Kang So-raShortly after the news, Kang So-ra's management agency Plum Actors confirmed that the actress is currently pregnant.

The agency stated, "Kang So-ra is thankful to welcome a new life. She is currently spending her time with a happy and excited heart in a healthy and safe manner."

They added, "Kang So-ra will not only be a member of a family, but she will also actively promote as an actress."
Kang So-raPlum Actors also stated they would not be revealing additional details regarding the actress' pregancy as it is the family's privacy.

Kang So-ra married her non-celebrity husband, who is known to be a Korean medicine doctor, this August.
Kang So-ra(Credit= Plum Actors, 'reveramess_' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.