[SBS Star] Kang So-ra's Agency Confirms She Is Expecting Her First Child

Actress Kang So-ra is confirmed to be expecting her first child.On November 19, it was reported that Kang So-ra is currently expecting her first child.Shortly after the news, Kang So-ra's management agency Plum Actors confirmed that the actress is currently pregnant.The agency stated, "Kang So-ra is thankful to welcome a new life. She is currently spending her time with a happy and excited heart in a healthy and safe manner."They added, "Kang So-ra will not only be a member of a family, but she will also actively promote as an actress."Plum Actors also stated they would not be revealing additional details regarding the actress' pregancy as it is the family's privacy.Kang So-ra married her non-celebrity husband, who is known to be a Korean medicine doctor, this August.(Credit= Plum Actors, 'reveramess_' Instagram)(SBS Star)