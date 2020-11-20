[SBS Star] Henry Reveals that He Is Stressed Because of How Old He Has Become

K-pop artist Henry shared that he thinks he is too old now.On November 18 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Henry made a guest appearance.During the opening, host Kim Gu-ra commented, "It's been like six years since I've seen Henry this close."He continued, "I can see some changes in his appearance. He looks more mature. Aren't you in early 30s now?"As soon as Kim Gu-ra said this, Henry responded, "Don't talk about my age!"Henry went on, "I've actually been really stressed because of my age that I've been pretending to look young these days."He resumed, "I even filled in my hairline with a hairline makeup today to look younger."He added, "My forehead looked too big, and that made me look too old, you know."Born in October 1989, Henry has recently turned 31 years old.(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)