[SBS Star] Alicia Keys Shows Big Love to a Video of BTS V Listening to Her Song

love looks better 내일���� 아미는 듣겠네~ pic.twitter.com/7NCpHxzD4y — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 19, 2020

Big love!!! Good morning ������ Ya’ll ready for BE?!? ������ https://t.co/LIA1m6m19R — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 19, 2020

American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys responded to V of K-pop boy group BTS' video of him listening to her song.On November 19, V posted a video of him passionately jamming to a song in a van on Twitter.The song was 'Love Looks Better' by Alicia Keys that was released only about two months ago.Under this post, V wrote, "Love Looks Better. ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom), you'll be able to listen to our song tomorrow."Not long after V shared the post, Alicia Keys retweeted the post.Then, she commented in excitement, "Big love!!! Good morning. Ya'll ready for BE?!?"After fans saw this post, they became super excited.They wrote comments such as, "Please collaborate soon!", "What is this?! Oh yesssss!", "Oh my! This makes me so happy." and so on.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to drop the group's new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' on November 20.(Credit= 'aliciakeys' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)