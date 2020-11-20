뉴스
[SBS Star] Alicia Keys Shows Big Love to a Video of BTS V Listening to Her Song
[SBS Star] Alicia Keys Shows Big Love to a Video of BTS V Listening to Her Song

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.20 11:14

[SBS Star] Alicia Keys Shows Big Love to a Video of BTS V Listening to Her Song

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.20 11:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Alicia Keys Shows Big Love to a Video of BTS V Listening to Her Song
American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys responded to V of K-pop boy group BTS' video of him listening to her song. 

On November 19, V posted a video of him passionately jamming to a song in a van on Twitter. 

The song was 'Love Looks Better' by Alicia Keys that was released only about two months ago. 

Under this post, V wrote, "Love Looks Better. ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom), you'll be able to listen to our song tomorrow." 
 
Not long after V shared the post, Alicia Keys retweeted the post. 

Then, she commented in excitement, "Big love!!! Good morning. Ya'll ready for BE?!?"

After fans saw this post, they became super excited. 

They wrote comments such as, "Please collaborate soon!", "What is this?! Oh yesssss!", "Oh my! This makes me so happy." and so on. 
 
Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to drop the group's new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' on November 20. 

(Credit= 'aliciakeys' 'BTS_twt' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)    
