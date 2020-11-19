뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Shares that He Is Learning to Love Himself at the Moment
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Shares that He Is Learning to Love Himself at the Moment

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Shares that He Is Learning to Love Himself at the Moment

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.19 17:57
Actor Kim Woo Bin revealed that he is currently learning to love himself.

Recently, Kim Woo Bin sat down for an interview with fashion magazine VOGUE KOREA.
Kim Woo BinDuring the interview, Kim Woo Bin was asked, "What kind of adult did you want to be when you were young and what kind of adult do you want to be now?"

Kim Woo Bin answered, "Until when I was in middle school, I wanted to become a strong adult; strong in every way."

He continued, "I wanted to become physically big and strong as well as someone who is excellent at what they do for a living."

He went on with a smile, "But these days, I just want to be a good person."
Kim Woo BinAfter this question, Kim Woo Bin was asked whether there was anything that he does not want to lose forever.

Kim Woo Bin responded, "Yes, I don't want to lose the feeling of loving myself. It's not easy, so I remind myself that all the time."

He resumed, "I didn't take care of myself that well until now. I feel like I took care of others, but neglected myself and was harsh to me."

He added, "Nowadays, I try hard to love and understand myself."
Kim Woo Bin(Credit= VOGUE KOREA)

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.