[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Shares Why She Decided to Marry Lee Byung Hun
[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Shares Why She Decided to Marry Lee Byung Hun

[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Shares Why She Decided to Marry Lee Byung Hun

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.19 16:50
Actress Lee Min-jung revealed why she made a decision to marry actor Lee Byung Hun.

Recently, Lee Min-jung joined the cast of JTBC's television show 'Gamsung Camping'.
Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung HunDuring the recording, Lee Min-jung talked about her marriage with Lee Byung Hun.

Lee Min-jung said, "I actually wasn't sure if I should marry him at first. So, I thought all day and night whether I should marry him."

She continued, "At that time, Lee Byung Hun said something to me and his words swifted my heart to a total yes."

She went on, "I just thought I would never be able to meet a guy whom I love as much as I love him."
Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung HunFollowing their marriage in August 2013, Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung Hun welcomed a baby boy into the world in March 2015.

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star) 
