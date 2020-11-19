[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Shares Why She Decided to Marry Lee Byung Hun

Actress Lee Min-jung revealed why she made a decision to marry actor Lee Byung Hun.Recently, Lee Min-jung joined the cast of JTBC's television show 'Gamsung Camping'.During the recording, Lee Min-jung talked about her marriage with Lee Byung Hun.Lee Min-jung said, "I actually wasn't sure if I should marry him at first. So, I thought all day and night whether I should marry him."She continued, "At that time, Lee Byung Hun said something to me and his words swifted my heart to a total yes."She went on, "I just thought I would never be able to meet a guy whom I love as much as I love him."Following their marriage in August 2013, Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung Hun welcomed a baby boy into the world in March 2015.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)