[SBS Star] Henry Shares He Used Kang Daniel Agency's Practice Room After Leaving SM Ent.
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.19 12:06 View Count
K-pop artist Henry revealed that he used a practice room at another K-pop artist Kang Daniel's agency after leaving SM Entertainment.

On November 18 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Henry made a guest appearance.
HenryDuring the talk, Henry said, "When I left SM Entertainment, I was confident about myself. I felt like I could succeed well."

He continued, "One day, I spoke to my older brother. He gave me some realistic and practical advice, and that was when I realized I might get in trouble."

He went on, "Since I didn't have an agency to help me with anything, I had to be responsible for myself. I suddenly felt how big the responsibility was."
HenryThe K-pop star resumed, "My brother told me to work as hard as the time when I was a trainee. So, I started training my singing, dancing, playing violin, guitar and other skills."

He added, "But as I didn't have a place to practice, I used a practice room at Kang Daniel's agency."

He laughingly wrapped up the story by stating, "I asked him once, but I didn't the next time; I just used it. Don't tell him." 
HenryFollowing his contract expiration with SM Entertainment in April 2018, Henry and SM Entertainment decided to part ways with each other.

Then in November the same year, Henry joined a newly-established agency Monster Entertainment Group.

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, KONNECT Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.