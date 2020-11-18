뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Gives Some Details About a Type of Guy She Is Attracted to
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.18
K-pop artist Suzy/actress Suzy shared what type of guy she likes. 

On November 17, Suzy's management agency posted a video of Suzy on YouTube. 
SuzyIn this video, Suzy was asked, "Would you rather date a good-looking guy who has no sense of humor or average-looking guy who makes you laugh?" 

Without hesitation, Suzy honestly answered, "I'd rather date a good-looking guy who has no sense of humor." 

After sharing her honest answer, Suzy burst into laughter. 
SuzyThen, Suzy was asked if she would prefer to be in a relationship with a guy who loves drinking or who cannot drink at all.

Suzy responded, "Well, I enjoy drinking, so I prefer a guy who loves drinking. If he can't even drink a little, then I think things may be a little hard." 
SuzyFollowing that, Suzy was asked, "Which one of the two do you prefer: a guy who spends his majority of time outside or who spends time at home all day?" 

Suzy thought for ages, then commented, "I think I would say a guy who spends most of his time at home." 

Besides these questions, Suzy answered other various fun questions in her van for a while. 
 

(Credit= '매니지먼트 숲' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
