[SBS Star] The Mililtary Shares Photos of EXO D.O. & BTOB Yook Sungjae Serving Their Duties Well

The Military Manpower Administration unveiled photos of D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO and Yook Sungjae of boy group BTOB in the military.Recently, the Military Manpower Administration took to their official Twitter to share some photos of D.O. and Yook Sungjae.In the photos, D.O. and Yook Sungjae in their military uniform.They not only had a pleasant smile, but also looked confident and pleased.They both seemed like they were busy concentrating on filming something as well.The Military Manpower Administration stated, "D.O. and Yook Sungjae are going to participate in a new challenge called 'We Are Proud of You'."They continued, "You may look forward to seeing videos of them soon. Make sure to tune in!"This update immediately made many fans around the world scream in excitement.D.O. is expected to complete his military service in January 2021, and Yook Sungjae in November the same year.(Credit= 'mma9090' Twitter)(SBS Star)