[SBS Star] VIDEO: V Gets Down on His Knees After Accidentally Hitting a Cameraman with a Tennis Ball
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.18 14:53
V of K-pop boy group BTS accidentally hit a cameraman with a tennis ball. 

On November 17, a new episode of BTS' show 'Run BTS! 2020' was shared on NAVER V LIVE. 
VIn this episode, V was seen practicing tennis against a wall. 

While hitting the ball against the wall, the ball happened to go towards a cameraman who was standing next to the wall. 

The ball then hit the cameraman who was busy filming V. 

As soon as V saw the ball hit the cameraman, he gasped in surprise and got down on his knees. 
VAfter repeatedly saying, "Sorry!" to the cameraman, he burst into awkward laughter. 

He went up to the cameraman, and picked up the ball. 

Thankfully, the cameraman laughed and told him it was all okay.

As V went back to his spot, he said to himself, "I shouldn't do this sort of thing." and put the racket and ball down.  
 
(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.