뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Nam Joo Hyuk & Han Ji Min Burst Into Tears During a Press Conference
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Nam Joo Hyuk & Han Ji Min Burst Into Tears During a Press Conference

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Nam Joo Hyuk & Han Ji Min Burst Into Tears During a Press Conference

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.17 18:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Nam Joo Hyuk & Han Ji Min Burst Into Tears During a Press Conference
Actor Nam Joo Hyuk and actress Han Ji Min got emotional during a press conference.

On November 17, a press conference for an upcoming romance movie 'Josée' took place.
Nam Joo Hyuk and Han Ji MinWhile talking about the story of 'Josée', Han Ji Min said, "'Josée' wasn't an easy movie to act in, but it had lots of other charms."

Han Ji Min thought for a bit and said, "It depicts all kinds of simple as well as complex feelings that a woman and man feel when in love."
Han Ji MinThen, a behind-the-scenes footage of 'Josée' was played at the venue.

When they were watching the footage, Nam Joo Hyuk suddenly teared up and dropped his head.

Nam Joo Hyuk commented in a shaky voice, "I think I was very into my character."

Since Nam Joo Hyuk could not stop crying even though he said he was okay, Han Ji Min responded, "Why are you crying?"

As she said this, she burst into tears as well, and they both wiped their tears.
 
Meanwhile, 'Josée' is expected to hit the theaters on December 10.

(Credit= 'Warnerbros Korea' YouTube, 'warnerbros_kr' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.