[SBS Star] VIDEO: Nam Joo Hyuk & Han Ji Min Burst Into Tears During a Press Conference

오늘 조제 제보회는 제작기 영상에 울컥한 남주혁과 따라우는 한지민을 남겼다 pic.twitter.com/ImKk89IxJo — 가율.상아.우진.수영.혜자.정인.조제 (@heyheylili) November 17, 2020

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk and actress Han Ji Min got emotional during a press conference.On November 17, a press conference for an upcoming romance movie 'Josée' took place.While talking about the story of 'Josée', Han Ji Min said, "'Josée' wasn't an easy movie to act in, but it had lots of other charms."Han Ji Min thought for a bit and said, "It depicts all kinds of simple as well as complex feelings that a woman and man feel when in love."Then, a behind-the-scenes footage of 'Josée' was played at the venue.When they were watching the footage, Nam Joo Hyuk suddenly teared up and dropped his head.Nam Joo Hyuk commented in a shaky voice, "I think I was very into my character."Since Nam Joo Hyuk could not stop crying even though he said he was okay, Han Ji Min responded, "Why are you crying?"As she said this, she burst into tears as well, and they both wiped their tears.Meanwhile, 'Josée' is expected to hit the theaters on December 10.(Credit= 'Warnerbros Korea' YouTube, 'warnerbros_kr' Twitter)(SBS Star)