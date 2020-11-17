뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] f(x) Krystal Shares Her Thoughts on Marriage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] f(x) Krystal Shares Her Thoughts on Marriage

[SBS Star] f(x) Krystal Shares Her Thoughts on Marriage

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.17 16:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] f(x) Krystal Shares Her Thoughts on Marriage
K-pop girl group f(x)'s member/actress Krystal shared her thoughts on marriage.

Recently, news outlet Sports Kyunghyang released Krystal's interview.
KrystalDuring the interview, Krystal was asked about marriage, as she played the role of a pregnant college student in her latest movie 'More than Family'.

The interviewer asked Krystal, "Have you ever thought about marriage?"

Krystal answered, "Yes, of course. I've always dreamed of getting married ever since when I was little."

She continued, "I've wondered what my child/children will look like, what my wedding ceremony will be like and so on."

She resumed, "I'm still young, so I've never thought about it in much detail, but I'm sure everybody has a bit of curiosity about their own marriage in their heart."
KrystalThen, Krystal was asked what type of guy she is attracted to.

She said, "I used to have this 'ideal type' of guy that I wanted to date. I don't anymore though. All I want for him to take my talkative personality well."

She added, "Although I don't get to show this side of myself on television a lot, but I'm actually very talkative and playful. I really enjoy talking. So, I would like him to take my talks and jokes well."
Krystal(Credit= 'vousmevoyez' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.