[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Shares that His Role Model Is a Male Version of IU
뉴스





Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.17 15:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Shares that His Role Model Is a Male Version of IU
Singer Lee Seung Gi shared that he wants to become like K-pop artist IU. 

On November 16 episode of NAVER NOW's radio show 'Lee Seung Gi's Ordinary Man', Lee Seung Gi shared how he felt to make a comeback as a singer for the first time in five years. 
Lee Seung GiDuring the show, Lee Seung Gi called IU to say hi. 

As soon as IU picked up the phone, Lee Seung Gi told her, "I greatly respect you, IU. My role model is a male version of IU. I'm not kidding." 

He continued, "I'm really thankful for what you have done for me in the past as well. She's such an incredible person." 

He explained, "When I was in the military, she came to my military base and sang like six songs for me and my fellow soldiers, everyone." 
Lee Seung GiIU laughed and thanked Lee Seung Gi, and shared her opinion on his pre-released song 'The Ordinary Man'. 

IU said, "I was so happy when I listened to 'The Ordinary Man', because it's a traditional ballad track." 

She resumed, "Many people like to listen to traditional ballad tracks in a weather like this. I feel like it's a satisfying song in that sense." 
Lee Seung GiMeanwhile, Lee Seung Gi is scheduled to drop his seventh album next month. 

(Credit= NAVER NOW, 'leeseunggi.official' 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.