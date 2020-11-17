[SBS Star] APRIL NAEUN Says, "Everybody Expects Me to Smile at All Times, but I Find that Really Hard"

K-pop girl group APRIL's member NAEUN shared that she actually finds it difficult to keep a smile on her face at all times.On November 11, one YouTube channel uploaded a video of NAEUN talking about her struggles to one high school student.During the talk, NAEUN said, "Everyone sees me as a bright person. They think I'm always in good mood, but I'm not."She continued, "I actually experience frequent ups and downs, but I pretend to be happy even when I'm not in the mood."She explained, "I feel like this is all because of work. I think I feel the pressure to look bright at all times, because that's how fans and the public expect me to be."After listening to her, the student commented, "That must be hard. It seems like we are all too strict to celebrities; we expect way too much from them."She went on, "If you were not a celebrity, your mood swings probably would be understood. Your words break my heart."In response to the student's comment, NAEUN expressed her gratitude, "Thank you. You just made me feel a lot better."(Credit= '스튜디오 룰루랄라- studio lululala' YouTube)(SBS Star)