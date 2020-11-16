뉴스
[SBS Star] Solar Shares How Many Said MAMAMOO Was Not Going to Make It as They Were Not Pretty
[SBS Star] Solar Shares How Many Said MAMAMOO Was Not Going to Make It as They Were Not Pretty

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.16 16:07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Solar Shares How Many Said MAMAMOO Was Not Going to Make It as They Were Not Pretty
Solar of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO revealed that many said the group was going to fail because of the members' unlike-typical girl group appearance.

On November 15 episode of KBS' television show 'Boss in the Mirror', Solar made a guest appearance. 
SolarDuring the talk, Solar shared how harsh some people's words towards MAMAMOO were in the group's pre-debut and early debut days. 

Solar said, "Before we made debut, all members of MAMAMOO went through a really tough time, because of what people said about us." 

She continued, "As we were as beautiful as other girl groups, a lot of people said we weren't going to make it, that we weren't going to go near successful."
SolarThe K-pop singer went on, "Our agency head used to introduce us to industry insiders, and they apparently used to tell him, 'Why are you producing them? They're so going to fail.'"  

She resumed, "We weren't tall nor had the look of the typical girl group members. Everyone used to tell us that we had to be the best performers. This continued even after our debut." 
SolarMAMAMOO made debut as a 4-member group under RBW Entertainment with a single 'Don't Be Happy' in June 2014. 

(Credit= KBS Boss in the Mirror, RBW Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
