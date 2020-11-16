[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Shares that She Appeared in Hollywood Film 'August Rush' for 3 Seconds

Actress Koo Hye Sun revealed that she featured in a well-known Hollywood film 'August Rush' for three seconds.
On November 14 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Koo Hye Sun made a guest appearance.
During the talk, Koo Hye Sun talked about being in 'August Rush' (2007).
Koo Hye Sun said, "I appeared in 'August Rush' for like three seconds."
She continued, "Initially, I was supposed to act an Asian girl who sings. When I got to New York City though, they had already filmed that scene."
She went on, "It turned out there was miscommunication between my staff and the production team."
The actress "Thankfully, I was given an opportunity to take part in another scene despite that, so it was all good."
She added, "I woke up early and got ready for the shooting. After that, I filmed my 3-second scene."
Debuted with a television commercial in 2002, Koo Hye Sun starred in various projects including 'Nonstop 5' (2004), 'Boys over Flowers' (2009), 'Blood' (2009) and more.
