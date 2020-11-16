[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Shares that She Appeared in Hollywood Film 'August Rush' for 3 Seconds

Actress Koo Hye Sun revealed that she featured in a well-known Hollywood film 'August Rush' for three seconds.On November 14 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Koo Hye Sun made a guest appearance.During the talk, Koo Hye Sun talked about being in 'August Rush' (2007).Koo Hye Sun said, "I appeared in 'August Rush' for like three seconds."She continued, "Initially, I was supposed to act an Asian girl who sings. When I got to New York City though, they had already filmed that scene."She went on, "It turned out there was miscommunication between my staff and the production team."The actress "Thankfully, I was given an opportunity to take part in another scene despite that, so it was all good."She added, "I woke up early and got ready for the shooting. After that, I filmed my 3-second scene."Debuted with a television commercial in 2002, Koo Hye Sun starred in various projects including 'Nonstop 5' (2004), 'Boys over Flowers' (2009), 'Blood' (2009) and more.(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, gramfilms)(SBS Star)