[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul to Lead a Movie as a YouTuber?

Actor Kang Ha Neul is reportedly joining an upcoming movie about YouTubers.On November 16, news outlet XSports News shared a report about Kang Ha Neul.The news outlet stated, "Recently, Kang Ha Neul has confirmed to star in an upcoming movie 'Streaming'."They continued, "In the movie, Kang Ha Neul will be playing the role of a popular YouTuber."According to the news outlet, the movie will be directed by director Cho Jang-ho who took part in making of various movies in the past.His past projects include movies such as 'Guns & Talks' (2001), 'Someone Special' (2004) and more.Meanwhile, 'Streaming' is scheduled to kick off shooting in March next year.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)