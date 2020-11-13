뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former Classmates Reveal aespa WINTER's Personality & How She Was in School
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Former Classmates Reveal aespa WINTER's Personality & How She Was in School

[SBS Star] Former Classmates Reveal aespa WINTER's Personality & How She Was in School

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.13 16:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former Classmates Reveal aespa WINTERs Personality & How She Was in School
Former classmates of soon-to-debut girl group aespa's member WINTER talked about how she was in school.

As aespa's official debut is just around the corner, multiple stories of WINTER have recently been circulating on various online communities.
WINTERAlong with WINTER's childhood and pre-debut photos, her former classmates revealed stories about her.

One schoolmate from WINTER's middle school wrote, "She's way prettier without makeup. Her personality is really sweet, and she has those pretty eyes."
WINTERAnother schoolmate revealed, "WINTER once bought me a birthday gift and congratulated me. I knew she would succeed. I never saw her curse, and she always helped others well."
WINTER WINTERMore classmates described WINTER to be a shy, kind, and bubbly girl.

They commented, "She was shy and timid from time to time, but she's nice and very bubbly when she's with her close friends. She sang and danced so well, so I knew she would make it."
aespaMeanwhile, WINTER will make her official debut as a member of aespa―alongside KARINA, GISELLE, and NINGNING―on November 17 with the group's debut single 'Black Mamba'.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.