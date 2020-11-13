뉴스
[SBS Star] '2020 SBS Gayo Daejun' to Take Place in Daegu; Announces BTS as First Lineup
Published 2020.11.13
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2020 SBS Gayo Daejun to Take Place in Daegu; Announces BTS as First Lineup
SBS will bring their annual year-end music festival 'Gayo Daejun' to Daegu, South Korea.

On November 13, SBS announced details about this year's 'Gayo Daejun', that is set to take place on December 25.

For this year, '2020 SBS Gayo Daejun' will be held in Daegu, known as the model quarantine city of South Korea for the city's efficient response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
'2020 SBS Gayo Daejun' to Take Place in Daegu; Announces BTS as First LineupAlong with the news, BTS was announced as the first confirmed group to perform at '2020 SBS Gayo Daejun'.

What makes this announcement extra special to BTS and its fans, ARMY, is that Daegu is BTS SUGA and V's hometown.
'2020 SBS Gayo Daejun' to Take Place in Daegu; Announces BTS as First LineupThis year's 'Gayo Daejun' goes by the theme of 'The Wonder Year', and fans will be able to watch top K-pop stars' performances online.

Stay tuned for more artist lineup announcement.
'2020 SBS Gayo Daejun' to Take Place in Daegu; Announces BTS as First Lineup(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
