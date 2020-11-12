뉴스
[SBS Star] Choa Cries While Getting Make-up as She Is Taken Back to the Time When She Was AOA
[SBS Star] Choa Cries While Getting Make-up as She Is Taken Back to the Time When She Was AOA

[SBS Star] Choa Cries While Getting Make-up as She Is Taken Back to the Time When She Was AOA

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.12 18:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choa Cries While Getting Make-up as She Is Taken Back to the Time When She Was AOA
Choa, formerly of K-pop girl group AOA, shed tears while getting make-up as she reminisced the time when she was part of AOA.

On November 11, one popular beauty YouTuber Risabae shared a video of her doing Choa's make-up.

The video showed Risabae giving a smokey look to Choa's face for her cover video of 'DON'T TOUCH ME' by special unit Refund Sisters.
ChoaWhile doing Choa's make-up, Risabae said, "I haven't been able to give Choa a makeover for like five to six years."

She continued, "I worked as a make-up artist for AOA in the past. I used to do make-up for Choa a lot then."

She resumed, "I've always been very proud that I've done make-up for Choa in the past. I actually bragged about it a lot when I first started doing YouTube."

She added, "I have lots of photos of Choa and I that I placed at my workplace. I have all AOA albums displayed there as well."
ChoaAs Risabae went on, Choa's eyes started watering up and ended up crying.

Risabae wiped her tears and commented, "Oh no, I shouldn't have said those things."

She carried on, "I remember you crying like this on our last schedule together," then Risabae burst into tears as well.

While still sobbing, they explained, "It's because we were so close for years. You know you just become emotional when you meet your old friend."
 

After revealing that she was suffering from depression, Choa departed from AOA in June 2017. 

(Credit= 'Risabae' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
