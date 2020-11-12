뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ENHYPEN's Luxurious Dorm Gets Unveiled
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: ENHYPENs Luxurious Dorm Gets Unveiled
Upcoming K-pop boy group ENHYPEN's luxurious dorm was revealed. 

On November 11, the first episode of ENHYPEN's reality show 'ENHYPEN&Hi' was unveiled.

In this episode, the members of ENHYPEN were seen hanging out in their dorm.
ENHYPENAs soon as they walked into their dorm, a wide hallway with a marble floor caught the attention of everybody.

There were many rooms and the living room was very spacious.

There were not much furniture around, which made the apartment look simple and big.
ENHYPENThe surprising fact was that the seven boys not only lived in the same apartment together, but also shared one single bedroom to sleep in.

Several bunk beds were put next to each other in a large bedroom.
ENHYPENENHYPEN was formed through Big Hit Entertainment and Mnet's survival audition show 'I-LAND' that was aired from this June until September.

It was recently confirmed that the group is making official debut on November 30.
 

(Credit= 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube, 'officialENHYPEN' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)    
