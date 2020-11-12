뉴스
[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Whee In Taken to the Hospital for Neck Injury
[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Whee In Taken to the Hospital for Neck Injury

[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Whee In Taken to the Hospital for Neck Injury

Published 2020.11.12
[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Whee In Taken to the Hospital for Neck Injury
Whee In of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO is taking a break from all comeback promotions as she injured her neck.

On November 12, only Solar, Moon Byul, and Hwa Sa made an appearance on MAMAMOO's scheduled radio show, MBC FM4U's 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party'.

During the live show, DJ Kim Shin-young and Solar revealed that Whee In had gotten injured her neck shortly after the group's dance practice.
MAMAMOO MAMAMOOMAMAMOO's management agency RBW also shared an official statement about Whee In's condition, saying:

Hello, this is RBW.

MAMAMOO's Whee In suffered muscle pain in her neck and back during her afternoon schedule on November 11, so she was absent from today's radio show appearance.

Whee In is currently being examined at the hospital.

Her future schedule will depend on the results of the test and her recovery status, and we will give updates once we figure things out.

We ask for your understanding. Thank you.
MAMAMOOMeanwhile, MAMAMOO just made its long-awaited comeback with the group's 10th mini album 'TRAVEL', led by the title track 'AYA'.

(Credit= RBW)

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.