[SBS Star] Krystal Is Asked to Choose Whether Life as an Actress or K-pop Star Is Harder
[SBS Star] Krystal Is Asked to Choose Whether Life as an Actress or K-pop Star Is Harder

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.12 16:25 Updated 2020.11.12 16:27 View Count
Krystal of K-pop girl group f(x) struggled between choosing which life is harder: actress or K-pop star. 

On November 12 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Park Ha Seon's Cinetown', Krystal joined the talk. 
KrystalDuring the talk, Park Ha Seon asked Krystal which she finds tougher: acting or performing. 

Krystal hesitated for a bit, then said, "This is so hard to choose. I don't think it's possible for me to choose one, because I find both very difficult." 

She explained, "Everybody knows that acting is not easy, but performing is hard too. When you perform, you only get like three minutes to show the best of yourself." 

Then, she laughingly concluded that she could not choose either one. 
KrystalAfter hearing Krystal's answer, Park Ha Seon commented, "But you know, I was really surprised at how amazing Krystal could act. She's so natural at it." 

She continued, "When I prepare for my role, I work really hard too. My acting doesn't do justice though." 

She resumed, "With Krystal, however, her acting comes very naturally. As she puts more effort into her preparation, her acting seems even more flawless nowadays." 
KrystalIn recently-premiered movie 'More than Family', Krystal acted a pregnant college student named 'To-il'. 

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Park Ha Seon's Cinetown, Little Big Pictures, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)     
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.