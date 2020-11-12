뉴스
[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Says Suzy Sometimes Gives Him Goosebumps
Published 2020.11.12 15:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Says Suzy Sometimes Gives Him Goosebumps
The two lead actors of tvN's ongoing drama 'Start-up', Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy, sat down for an interview and talked more about each other.

On November 11, The Swoon dropped their 'Who, Me?' interview clip featuring Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy on their YouTube channel.

Throughout the interview, Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy were asked various questions and have to choose which one of the two fits the question more.
Nam Joo Hyuk, SuzyTo the question, "Who do you think would more likely work overtime?", both of them picked Suzy.

They both agreed that Nam Joo Hyuk is the type of person who immediately goes home as soon as the clock hits the end of his shift.

When asked who seems tough on the outside but is soft on the inside, both of them answered Nam Joo Hyuk; and the actor himself admitted that he cries pretty easily.
Nam Joo Hyuk, Suzy Nam Joo Hyuk, SuzyNam Joo Hyuk added, "Suzy surprises me with unexpected performances. I get goosebumps sometimes. There's a craziness in her eyes when she does that."

Check out Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy's full interview below:
 

(Credit= 'The Swoon' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)
