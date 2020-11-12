뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Shares Why He Refused to Get Paid for Songs that He Featured
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Shares Why He Refused to Get Paid for Songs that He Featured

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Shares Why He Refused to Get Paid for Songs that He Featured

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.12 14:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Shares Why He Refused to Get Paid for Songs that He Featured
Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park shared a reason why he refused to get paid for songs that he featured.

On November 10, Jay Park and producer DJ Wegun's interview was uploaded on one YouTube channel.
Jay ParkDuring the interview, Jay Park was asked, "You are pretty much one of the hottest hip-hop artists in Korea. May I ask how much you make?"

Jay Park answered, "There are about 250 of my songs out there, and probably around 350 including songs that I featured."

He continued, "But I've never got paid for the songs that I featured. I never asked for it, because I already make enough money."

He went on, "When I featured for artists, I even covered sound engineering fees for them before. Let's just say that I make enough to afford that."
Jay Park Jay ParkAfter that, the YouTuber asked Jay Park, "Speaking of featuring artists, I've noticed that a lot of artists featuring your new album 'Everybody Sucks' are not well-known artists."

Jay Park said, "They may not be publicly known well, they are artists who I much support."

He continued, "There are so many talented artists who should deserve the spotlight. It's really sad seeing them not getting attention or being able to make good money."
 

Jay Park made debut as the leader of boy group 2PM in 2008.

After leaving 2PM in 2009, he debuted as a soloist and established his own labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC.

(Credit= 'Quaddurup' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.