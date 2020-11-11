[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN LUDA Shares that She Was Once Mistaken as a Homeless Child

K-pop girl group WJSN's member LUDA revealed that she was once mistaken as a street child when she was little.On November 7, one video of WJSN's unit CHOCOME was uploaded on YouTube.In the video, the girls answered various questions and one of the questions was, "Can you share what the biggest news in your life was?"LUDA said, "When I was really young, I got lost. At that time, these twin girls who looked like they were in elementary school found me lost."She continued, "What they immediately said after seeing me was, 'Oh, she must be homeless. What shall we do? We should take her to our house and foster her.' So, I ended up going to their house."She went on, "After I got there, their parents told them that they should take me to the police station. The twins cried their eyes out while saying, 'No, we have to take care of her. We feel so bad for her.' But they ended up taking me to the police station."The K-pop star resumed, "At the station, one police officer asked me for my name, but I was too scared of him that I couldn't stop crying. He had a gun in his belt, and I thought he was going to shoot me with it. I begged him not to kill me."She carried on, "I told him my name, number and home address once he put the gun down and said, 'I'm not going to shoot you. Don't worry.'"She added, "That's when my mom came to the station. I wasn't coming home for ages, so she got worried and had come to the station. After that, I returned home safely with her."Upon hearing LUDA's comical story, her fellow members could not stop cracking up for ages.(Credit= 'HeyNews 헤이뉴스' YouTube)(SBS Star)