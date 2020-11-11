[SBS Star] BOL4 Ahn Ji-young to Halt All Activities Due to Extreme Anxiety

K-pop artist BOL4 Ahn Ji-young is taking a break from all activities due to extreme anxiety.On November 11, Ahn Ji-young's management agency SHOFAR MUSIC shared an announcement regarding the artist's health.The agency said, "Since the beginning of the year, Ahn Ji-young sought medical help after experiencing frequent worsening of overall health and anxiety."They resumed, "Despite receiving treatment through therapy and taking prescription medicine, her anxiety symptoms have become worse recently."They continued, "We have concluded that it will be difficult for her to carry out promotions for the time being, including promotions for her latest single 'Filmlet'. We will be focusing on her recovery for a while."They added, "We would like to share an apology for delivering such news. We kindly ask that you refrain from making any speculations about her health and time-off."Debuted in April 2016, BOL4 released a great number of hits including, 'Galaxy', 'Some', 'To My Youth', 'Travel' and many more.Back in April, however, Ahn Ji-young's fellow member Woo Ji-yoon left BOL4 and Ahn Ji-young decided to continue doing music as a soloist while keeping the name BOL4.(Credit= 'BOL4.Official' Facebook)(SBS Star)