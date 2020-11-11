뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Pens a Heartwarming Letter to His Fans
Published 2020.11.11
Actor Song Joong Ki left a heartwarming letter for beloved fans amid his busy drama filming schedule.

On November 11, new photos of Song Joong Ki and his letter were shared on the actor's management agency HiSTORY D&C's official Instagram account.
Song Joong Ki Song Joong KiSong Joong Ki wrote, "How's everyone doing? My filming for 'Vincenzo' has been going well."

He continued, "The temperature has been slowly going down these days, so please do not catch a cold. I hope you spend this cold winter filled with happiness. Thank you, and I love you all."
Song Joong KiMeanwhile, Song Joong Ki's new drama 'Vincenzo' is expected to unveil in the first half of 2021.

The drama is reportedly a black comedy that tells a story about dark heroes who punish the evils by becoming villains themselves.

Song Joong Ki takes on the role of an Korean-Italian lawyer and mafia consigliere named 'Vincenzo Cassano'.
Song Joong Ki(Credit= 'historydnc' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
