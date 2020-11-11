[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shared He Once Begged on His Knees Not to Break Up with Him

Actor Kim Seon Ho talked about his heartbreaking experience.Recently, one past episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cinetown' featuring Kim Seon Ho resurfaced online.The part that caught the attention of many was where Kim Seon Ho talked about one of his ex-girlfriends.Kim Seon Ho said, "When I was in the military, I had a girlfriend who I had been dating for over three years. She broke up with me via text. She simply wrote, 'Sorry, oppa.'"He continued, "After that, she completely ghosted me. So, I went to her house on my day-off. When she came out of her house, I asked her if we could talk for a bit, but she said she didn't want to talk to me."He resumed, "As she was trying to get in an elevator, I blocked her way. She just went to the stairs and headed downstairs."Kim Seon Ho went on, "I don't know what got into me, but I just went on my knees then. I begged her not to leave me. I went down four floors with my knees down."He added, "She was so cold to me though. She didn't even say a word until we reached the first floor."The actor wrapped up his story while laughing, "I think I was too desperate at that time. It was probably because I was in the military."(Credit= SALT Entertainment)(SBS Star)