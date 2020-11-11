뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'The King: Eternal Monarch' Actors Gather for Woo Do Hwan's Military Day-off
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] 'The King: Eternal Monarch' Actors Gather for Woo Do Hwan's Military Day-off

[SBS Star] 'The King: Eternal Monarch' Actors Gather for Woo Do Hwan's Military Day-off

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.11 15:44 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The King: Eternal Monarch Actors Gather for Woo Do Hwans Military Day-off
Actor Woo Do Hwan's day-off from the military has become extra special thanks to his former drama co-stars.

On November 8, Woo Do Hwan took to his personal Instagram account to share new photos for his fans.

The photos were of Woo Do Hwan and the cast members of SBS drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' enjoying some food and drinks together.
The KingIt seems like the cast members decided to have a small gathering as Woo Do Hwan has been given a temporary leave from his military service.

The drama's two leads Lee Minho and Kim Go-eun also took to their personal Instagram accounts to share more photos from their gathering.
The King The KingMeanwhile, Woo Do Hwan enlisted in the military back in July, and is expected to be released in January 2022.

(Credit= SBS The King: Eternal Monarch, 'wdohwan' 'ggonekim' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.