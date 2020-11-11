[SBS Star] One Agency Introduces the First-ever Kazakhstani K-pop Trainee

One K-pop management agency shared that they are currently training a girl from Kazakhstan.On November 10, SG Entertainment uploaded a new post on Twitter.The post included two photos of a beautiful girl posing in a white sweater.In the post, the agency wrote, "Please welcome our first non-Korean trainee, Aiganym from Kazakhstan."They resumed, "She has come all the way to Korea to pursue her dream as a K-pop star. Please give her your warm support."It did not take too long for the post to go around online, as it was the first time for any K-pop management agencies to train someone from Kazakhstan.Not only that, but she also boasted astonishing beauty as well as a lovely smile.Under this post, K-pop fans around the world commented, "Oh, wow. She surprisingly has features of South Koreans.", "She is so pretty!", "Wish her to make it as the K-pop star." and so on.(Credit= 'SG___Official' Twitter)(SBS Star)