뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Names in 'Start-up' Turn Out to Be Names of Subway Stations in South Korea
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Names in 'Start-up' Turn Out to Be Names of Subway Stations in South Korea

[SBS Star] Names in 'Start-up' Turn Out to Be Names of Subway Stations in South Korea

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.11 14:17 Updated 2020.11.11 14:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Names in Start-up Turn Out to Be Names of Subway Stations in South Korea
Fans of tvN's ongoing Saturday-Sunday drama 'Start-up' just found out that the characters' names in the drama are actually taken from subway stations in South Korea.

Recently, one post about 'Start-up' garnered a tremendous attention in an online community.
Start-upAccording to the uploader, names of the main characters in the drama are actually names of subway stations in Korea.

The names are―'Seo Dalmi' (Suzy), 'Nam Dosan' (Nam Joo Hyuk), 'Han Jipyeong' (Kim Seon Ho), and 'Won Injae' (Kang Han Na).
Start-upAs you can see in the photos below, there are Dalmi Station, Dosan Station, Jipyeong Station, and Woninjae Station located in various cities throughout the country.
Start-up Start-up Start-up Start-upUpon finding out the surprising fact behind the names, fans commented, "I thought the names were somewhat unique, but had no idea that they're all from subway stations!", "It will be so weird if a drama use station names in my country.", and more.

(Credit= Online Community, tvN Start-up) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.