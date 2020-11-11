뉴스
[SBS Star] Seo Eunkwang & DARA Share Funny Group Names that They Almost Made Debut as
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.11 11:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seo Eunkwang & DARA Share Funny Group Names that They Almost Made Debut as
Seo Eunkwang of K-pop boy group BTOB and DARA of disbanded girl group 2NE1 unveiled hilarious group names that they almost made debut as. 

On November 7 episode of STATV's talk show 'Idol League', girl group EVERGLOW made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, EVERGLOW revealed their group name that they almost made debut as. 

The leader EU said, "We were called 'Ultra Violet' before our debut. It's our nickname now, because we actually almost made debut under that name instead of EVERGLOW." 
Idol LeagueFollowing this, Seo Eunkwang responded, "Oh, really? BTOB also had weird names before debut." 

He laughingly continued, "We almost debuted as 'Arirang' (Korean folk song) or 'Sonic'. I'm not kidding." 

DARA also commented, "This is hilarious. 2NE1 also made debut under a funny name. We almost became 'YG Girls' or 'Tsunami'." 

After they all shared the backstory of their debut, they laughed for ages. 
BTOB Idol League(Credit= STATV Idol League, CUBE Entertainment, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
