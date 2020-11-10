[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook's New Photos Prove That He Will Make a Great Dad One Day

New photos of actor Lee Jae Wook taken with a child actor make his fans go "Aww!" all day.On November 9, child actor Song Minjae's mom updated his Instagram with new photos of her son and Lee Jae Wook.In the photos, Song Minjae and Lee Jae Wook are seen cutely posing for the camera while enjoying a good meal together.It turned out that the photos were taken at the wrap-up dinner of their ongoing KBS drama 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol'.Song Minjae's mother wrote in the caption, "Minjae promised to drink soju (Korean liquor) with Lee Jae Wook 11 years from now. Uncle (Lee Jae Wook)'s loved one. 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' has come to an end."Of course, Lee Jae Wook's fans have once again fallen in love with the actor as he proved himself to be a perfect daddy material by playfully babysitting the child actor throughout the dinner.Fans commented, "Am I even allowed to be jealous of a child actor?", "They look so cute together.", "Marry me, oppa!", and more.(Credit= 'song.minjae' 'jxxvvxxk' Instagram)(SBS Star)