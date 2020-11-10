뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Shares His Honest Opinion Regarding Choi Woo Shik's New Selfies
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Shares His Honest Opinion Regarding Choi Woo Shik's New Selfies

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Shares His Honest Opinion Regarding Choi Woo Shik's New Selfies

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.10
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Shares His Honest Opinion Regarding Choi Woo Shiks New Selfies
Actor Park Seo Jun left a funny comment under another actor Choi Woo Shik's new Instagram post. 

On November 8, Choi Woo Shik updated his Instagram for the first time in about two weeks. 

The Instagram post included Choi Woo Shik's three different selfies with a new hairstyle―super curly hair. 

The selfies were taken on an outdoor chair in the sunny weather. 

In the selfies, Choi Woo Shik showed a light smile while lying down on the chair. 

The third one was unlike the first and second one; Choi Woo Shik gave himself a sexy look. 
Choi Woo Shik Choi Woo ShikNot long after this post was shared, Park Seo Jun left a hilarious comment under it. 

Park Seo Jun said, "The third one is a bit...", as if he wanted to say more but decided to just keep it to himself. 

Although Park Seo Jun did not end his sentence, it was clear that he was not fond of the third selfie. 

In response to his comment, Choi Woo Shik shared an emoji that is on his knees, who looks like he is making a huge apology. 

Their cute interaction made many fans laugh and smile. 
Choi Woo Shik(Credit= 'dntlrdl' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
