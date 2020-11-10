뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Artists Under Big Hit Labels to Hold a Joint Year-end Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Artists Under Big Hit Labels to Hold a Joint Year-end Concert

[SBS Star] Artists Under Big Hit Labels to Hold a Joint Year-end Concert

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.10 16:53 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Artists Under Big Hit Labels to Hold a Joint Year-end Concert
Big Hit Labels just announced that their artists will hold a joint year-end concert to celebrate the New Year's Eve together with their fans.

On November 10, the teaser poster for '2021 NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse' was shared on Big Hit Labels' global fan community, Weverse.
Big Hit LabelsAccording to Big Hit Labels, '2021 NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse' will be the first concert to feature Big Hit Labels artists in one grand event, capped with the countdown to welcome in the new year.

The upcoming concert will be held as both an online livestreaming and offline (in-person) performance event on December 31.
Big Hit LabelsAs you can see in the poster, artists line up for '2021 NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse' other than NU'EST and ENHYPEN will be announced on November 11 and 12.

Big Hit Labels consist of four different management agencies, and this includes Big Hit Entertainment, Source Music, PLEDIS Entertainment, BELIFT LAB, and more.

BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, GFRIEND, NU'EST, SEVENTEEN, and ENHYPEN are currently being managed under their respective agencies but are all under Big Hit Labels.

(Credit= Big Hit Labels)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.