[SBS Star] Artists Under Big Hit Labels to Hold a Joint Year-end Concert

Big Hit Labels just announced that their artists will hold a joint year-end concert to celebrate the New Year's Eve together with their fans.On November 10, the teaser poster for '2021 NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse' was shared on Big Hit Labels' global fan community, Weverse.According to Big Hit Labels, '2021 NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse' will be the first concert to feature Big Hit Labels artists in one grand event, capped with the countdown to welcome in the new year.The upcoming concert will be held as both an online livestreaming and offline (in-person) performance event on December 31.As you can see in the poster, artists line up for '2021 NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse' other than NU'EST and ENHYPEN will be announced on November 11 and 12.Big Hit Labels consist of four different management agencies, and this includes Big Hit Entertainment, Source Music, PLEDIS Entertainment, BELIFT LAB, and more.BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, GFRIEND, NU'EST, SEVENTEEN, and ENHYPEN are currently being managed under their respective agencies but are all under Big Hit Labels.(Credit= Big Hit Labels)(SBS Star)