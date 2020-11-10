[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet WENDY Sings a Romantic Song at Her Nail Technician's Wedding

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member WENDY was spotted singing a romantic song for her nail technician at her wedding.On November 7, a video of WENDY at one wedding was uploaded on social media.The video showed WENDY singing 'Your Night, My Morning', which is a song that is originally sung by group Brown Eyed Soul.It seemed like WENDY had chosen the perfect song to celebrate the couple's special day.With her beautiful singing voice and romantic lyrics, she managed to touch the hearts of the couple as well as all wedding guests.It turned out this wedding was one nail technician's wedding.The nail technician is known for her beautiful works of art on the nails of K-pop stars, and WENDY was one of them.After injuring her face, pelvis and wrist at '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' at the end of last year, WENDY has been taking a break from all activities and focusing on her treatment.As it had been so long since fans heard WENDY sing, they shed tears while watching the video.(Credit= 'Pinetree0506' Twitter, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)