[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares the Severe Trauma He Has from a Childhood Experience
[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares the Severe Trauma He Has from a Childhood Experience

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares the Severe Trauma He Has from a Childhood Experience

Actor Kim Seon Ho revealed that he is suffering a trauma after he saw his mother being stabbed by a robber when he was young.

Recently, one past interview of Kim Seon Ho garnered attention online in light of his skyrocketing popularity.
Kim Seon HoDuring the interview, Kim Seon Ho revealed that due to his childhood trauma, he became so shy that it was hard for him to even read a book in front of his classmates.

Kim Seon Ho said, "It was when I was an elementary student. It was only me and my mom when a robber broke into our house. I thought he was my dad."

He continued, "I still remember looking at my mom's eyes while she was being dragged, bleeding. I also remember how the robber shouted at my mom as she tried to get away from him."
Kim Seon HoKim Seon Ho confessed that the childhood incident still takes a toll on him.

He explained, "Since then, every time there is someone behind me, I feel extremely anxious. When the teacher stood behind me during tests, my mind went blank."

He added, "I changed after I started acting. I think it was some sort of training for me. Acting allowed me to slowly overcome the trauma."
Kim Seon HoMeanwhile, Kim Seon Ho is currently busy leading tvN's ongoing drama 'Start-up' alongside Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Kang Han Na.

(Credit= 'seonho__kim' Instagram, SALT Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
