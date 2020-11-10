뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo to Star in a New Romance Drama as a Fashion Designer?
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo to Star in a New Romance Drama as a Fashion Designer?

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo to Star in a New Romance Drama as a Fashion Designer?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.10
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo to Star in a New Romance Drama as a Fashion Designer?
Actress Song Hye Kyo is considering to join a new romance drama.  

On November 9, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Song Hye Gyo confirmed her appearance in an upcoming drama 'We Are Breaking Up Now' (literal title). 
Song Hye Kyo'We Are Breaking Up Now' is a romance drama that centers around a female character named 'Ha Young Eun'. 

Ha Young Eun is the leader of the design team at a clothing retailer. 

She is 38 years old, but works hard to take care of her body in order to maintain a youthful look. 

She keeps up with the trend to keep herself fashionable as well. 

According to the report, Song Hye Kyo will be playing the role of Ha Young Eun. 
Song Hye KyoIn response to this report though, Song Hye Kyo's management agency said, "Song Hye Kyo is still considering the role in 'We Are Breaking Up Now'." 

The agency resumed, "It's one of the dramas that she's going through at the moment. Her appearance hasn't been confirmed yet." 
Song Hye KyoIf Song Hye Kyo decides to take this role, this will mark her first drama in about two years since 'Encounter'. 

Many fans are currently waiting for a positive decision to be made. 

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star)     
