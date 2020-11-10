뉴스
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & TWICE JIHYO Break Up After Dating for Just over a Year
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.10 10:44
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & TWICE JIHYO Break Up After Dating for Just over a Year
K-pop artist Kang Daniel and JIHYO of girl group TWICE have decided to go their separate ways after dating for a year and three months.

On November 10, news outlet Dispatch reported that Kang Daniel and JIHYO recently broke up with each other.
Kang Daniel and JIHYOAccording to the report, they became too busy with their work.

Both Kang Daniel and JIHYO's acquaintance stated, "As they started focusing working on their album, they had been spending less time together."

He/she continued, "It seemed like work is more important to them right now."
Kang Daniel and JIHYOFollowing the report, JIHYO's management agency JYP Entertainment confirmed the news.

Kang Daniel's management agency is reportedly checking the fact with Kang Daniel at the moment.
Kang Daniel and JIHYOKang Daniel and JIHYO became close through a mutual friend in 2018.

Then in August last year, they began dating one another and went public with their relationship.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, KONNECT Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
