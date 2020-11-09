[SBS Star] VIDEO: 2PM Members Sing 'My House' at Their Staff's Wedding Ceremony

NICHKHUN, JUNHO, JUN.K and Ok Taec Yeon of K-pop boy group 2PM were spotted singing 'My House' at their staff's wedding ceremony.On November 8, a brother of 2PM's staff shared a video of 2PM singing at his sibling's wedding ceremony.The video showed the members of 2PM singing their mega-hit track 'My House' for a couple.Not only were they passionate, but also sang flawlessly throughout the song.Under this video, he wrote, "2PM came to their staff's wedding ceremony to celebrate the special day together. They sang for the couple there."He continued, "It was the first time for me to see celebrities, and not only did they have great energy but also had incredible manners."He added, "They were all great performers, good-looking, friendly and nice people. They truly were the best."Later in the day, NICHKHUN and JUN.K also shared group selfies that were taken at the wedding ceremony.After seeing these posts, fans immediately went "Awww!" and smiled ear to ear.(Credit= 'lyh4940' 'khunsta0624' 'jun2dakay' Instagram)(SBS Star)