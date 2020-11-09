뉴스
[SBS Star] Way Says There Is a Group Where the Members Have a Purely Business-like Relationship
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.09 17:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Way Says There Is a Group Where the Members Have a Purely Business-like Relationship
Way of K-pop girl group Crayon Pop revealed that there is a group where the members have a purely business-like relationship.

On November 1, Way shared a new Q&A video on her YouTube.

One of the questions that Way answered was, "Have you seen a group where the relationship among members is purely business-like?"
WayWay said, "I heard about this group's business-like relationship from a songwriter. The songwriter told me that he/she had never seen this level of business-like group."

She continued, "It was a girl group, and the girls apparently got in a fight. I don't exactly remember why, but they were furious at each other. They were even swearing at one another."

She went on, "They were shouting like crazy, saying things like, 'Who do you think you are!' and things like that."
WayThen, the K-pop star laughed and resumed, "And then as soon as a camera entered the room, they suddenly smiled and pretended as if they were super close to each other.

She added, "The songwriter told me that he/she had goosebumps seeing that. I actually happened to perform with them at a festival and I saw them fight as well."
WayAs Way was asked whether the group was still around, she answered, "No, the group has disbanded. They look like they're still good with each other though."

She continued while shrugging her shoulders, "I don't know if they're still in that business-like relationship, or they made up and became close. Nobody but they know the truth."
 

(Credit= '웨이랜드 WayLand' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.