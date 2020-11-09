뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Find Strong Resemblance Between BLACKPINK LISA & aespa NINGNING's AI
Published 2020.11.09 17:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Find Strong Resemblance Between BLACKPINK LISA & aespa NINGNINGs AI
Some K-pop fans found a striking resemblance between LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and soon-to-debut girl group aespa's "AI member" æ-NINGNING.

On November 9, SM Entertainment dropped teaser photos for NINGNING and her AI, æ-NINGNING.
Fans Find Strong Resemblance Between BLACKPINK LISA & aespa NINGNING's AIShortly after the teaser release, however, fans noticed that æ-NINGNING does not seem to resemble her human counterpart NINGNING.

While NINGNING's hair is black in the teaser, æ-NINGNING has blonde hair with a hint of purple―and the two's outfits are completely different.

Instead, some fans claimed that æ-NINGNING actually resemble BLACKPINK's LISA.
Fans Find Strong Resemblance Between BLACKPINK LISA & aespa NINGNING's AIThey found out that æ-NINGNING's outfits look exactly the same as the stage outfits that LISA wore for '2018 SBS Gayo Daejeon'.

Both LISA and æ-NINGNING wore a matching crop top and a mini skirt with black, white, and burgundy glitters all over them.

Moreover, æ-NINGNING's thick bangs reminds fans of LISA's signature bangs.
Fans Find Strong Resemblance Between BLACKPINK LISA & aespa NINGNING's AI Fans Find Strong Resemblance Between BLACKPINK LISA & aespa NINGNING's AIA lot of fans seem to take this matter lightly since the similarity between the two could be a mere coincidence.

As for BLINKs (BLACKPINK's official fan club), they simply praise LISA's perfect visual saying how a human being can be as perfect as an AI made out of computer graphics.
 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community, 'aespa' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
