[SBS Star] Fans Find Strong Resemblance Between BLACKPINK LISA & aespa NINGNING's AI

Some K-pop fans found a striking resemblance between LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and soon-to-debut girl group aespa's "AI member" æ-NINGNING.On November 9, SM Entertainment dropped teaser photos for NINGNING and her AI, æ-NINGNING.Shortly after the teaser release, however, fans noticed that æ-NINGNING does not seem to resemble her human counterpart NINGNING.While NINGNING's hair is black in the teaser, æ-NINGNING has blonde hair with a hint of purple―and the two's outfits are completely different.Instead, some fans claimed that æ-NINGNING actually resemble BLACKPINK's LISA.They found out that æ-NINGNING's outfits look exactly the same as the stage outfits that LISA wore for '2018 SBS Gayo Daejeon'.Both LISA and æ-NINGNING wore a matching crop top and a mini skirt with black, white, and burgundy glitters all over them.Moreover, æ-NINGNING's thick bangs reminds fans of LISA's signature bangs.A lot of fans seem to take this matter lightly since the similarity between the two could be a mere coincidence.As for BLINKs (BLACKPINK's official fan club), they simply praise LISA's perfect visual saying how a human being can be as perfect as an AI made out of computer graphics.(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community, 'aespa' YouTube)(SBS Star)