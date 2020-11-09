뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Smile at Kim Seon Ho's Cute Words that He Said Thinking His Live Was Turned Off
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Smile at Kim Seon Ho's Cute Words that He Said Thinking His Live Was Turned Off

[SBS Star] Fans Smile at Kim Seon Ho's Cute Words that He Said Thinking His Live Was Turned Off

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.09 16:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Smile at Kim Seon Hos Cute Words that He Said Thinking His Live Was Turned Off
Actor Kim Seon Ho showed a cute response after the end of his live broadcast.

On November 7, Kim Seon Ho went live on NAVER V LIVE.
Kim Seon HoDuring the live broadcast, Kim Seon Ho answered various questions that were asked by fans.

About half an hour later, Kim Seon Ho wrapped up the live broadcast.

He said to fans, "Thank you for joining me today. Take care of yourself and I love you. Bye!"
Kim Seon HoAs he was not used to holding a live broadcast though, it did not get turned off.

But Kim Seon Ho thought he had managed to turn it off.

He immediately told his staff who was in front of him, "I turned it off."

Then, he loudly clapped for himself and shouted, "Yay!"

After that, he asked his staff, "I didn't say anything silly, right?"
 

His real personality was briefly shown then, and fans could not stop falling for him even more after finding out how cute and likable his true self is. 

(Credit= 'Kim Seon Ho' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.