뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS RM Sends Gifts to National Libraries with a Handwritten Letter
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS RM Sends Gifts to National Libraries with a Handwritten Letter

[SBS Star] BTS RM Sends Gifts to National Libraries with a Handwritten Letter

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.09 14:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS RM Sends Gifts to National Libraries with a Handwritten Letter
National libraries of South Korea have begun to receive thoughtful donations from K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM.
RMRecently, one ARMY (BTS' official fan club) who works at one of the national libraries took to Twitter to share photos of the eight books gifted to the library long with a handwritten letter of RM.
RMRM's handwritten letter reads as follows:

Really, I don't think there is an easier or deeper way than a book to learn about something.

I, too, am still learning and talking with many artists through books; and sometimes, it even feels like they are alive and right next to me.

I hope you enjoy the books and receive a lot of comfort and inspiration just like I did. Fine arts are not hard, and they are very close to us.
RMPreviously, RM donated 100 million won (approximately 84,200 dollars) to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art to celebrate his birthday.

His donation focuses on books published by the museum that is hard to find or needs to be republished, and the books were donated to both public libraries and schools nationwide.
RMThanks to RM's generous donation and his sincere appreciation of the arts, the museum published a total of 4,000 copies of the 8 art books and helped open many people's eyes to the importance of culture, arts, and history.

(Credit= 'debora80' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.