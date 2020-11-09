[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Shares Why She Broke Up with Her Ex-boyfriend During 'Boys Over Flowers'

Actress Koo Hye Sun shared that she had a boyfriend during 'Boys Over Flowers', but broke up because of the shooting location.On November 7 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Koo Hye Sun reminisced shooting KBS' hit drama 'Boys Over Flowers' in 2009.While having a meal with her agency head and manager, Koo Hye Sun mentioned what it was like shooting 'Boys Over Flowers'.Koo Hye Sun said, "It honestly wasn't easy at all. I remember having a concussion after jumping into a swimming pool with my head first."The actress resumed, "But I had to continue shooting the scene despite my injury, because the drama couldn't be televised the following episode otherwise. I even fainted in the middle of shooting that I had to get an IV drip."She continued, "I had no time to recover from poor health, but wanted to go on with it. I felt like I was chickening out if I said I couldn't do it anymore."She went on, "We once went to New Caledonia to shoot. Out of the whole shooting of 'Boys Over Flowers', I would say this one was the hardest since I had no opportunity and time to view the beautiful ocean while there."Then, Koo Hye Sun laughed as if she remembered something interesting that happened in New Caledonia.She said, "Oh, I was actually in a relationship then, but ended up breaking up with him in New Caledonia. We were filming on a small island, and I couldn't get any signal on my phone."She added, "He couldn't reach me for like a week, and didn't believe that there was no service there. So, we just broke up like that."(Credit= KBS Boys Over Flowers, MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere)(SBS Star)