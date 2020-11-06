[SBS Star] Many Are Jealous of Fans Who Managed to Take a Photo with Kim Seon Ho

Actor Kim Seon Ho's past photos with fans are making many jealous.On November 6, one fan of Kim Seon Ho shared a compilation of Kim Seon Ho's past photos online.The photos were of Kim Seon Ho with fans in the past when he was a theater actor.In all the photos, Kim Seon Ho stood close to fans and made a friendly pose.He looked as if he was a good friend of the fans, or even a boyfriend.There were also photos where fans handed him their phone for a selfie without them in the frame.He made a playful and happy face in these photos even though he did not necessarily have to.After seeing the photos, Kim Seon Ho's fans commented, "Why wasn't I a fan of him when he was in theater?", "Silly me for not knowing him sooner...", "I'm sooooo jealous of these fans!" and so on.Kim Seon Ho kicked off his career as a theater actor in 2009, and made a small screen debut with KBS' drama 'Manager Kim' in 2017.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)