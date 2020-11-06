[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Receives Criticism from China After Allegedly "Endangering" Baby Panda

The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are receiving heavy criticism from China for coming in close contact with giant pandas.On November 3, the preview clip for the upcoming episode of BLACKPINK's YouTube reality show '24/365 with BLACKPINK' was uploaded on the group's official YouTube channel.In the video, the four members of BLACKPINK visited a zoo to meet a newborn giant panda.The members also got their chances to take care of the baby panda while being supervised by zookeepers.Shortly after the video was shared, multiple Chinese netizens criticized and accused BLACKPINK of illegally touching the baby panda.While many fans found the video simply adorable, it went viral on various Chinese social media platforms as it depicts BLACKPINK members put the baby panda "in danger."They explained that although the baby panda―named Fubao―was born in South Korea, he is technically "rented" from the Chinese government as they own every giant panda in the world.Since giant pandas are considered endangered and are national treasures of China, zoos are expected to follow strict regulations of China to protect the pandas from any illnesses―which includes individuals other than professional caretakers are not allowed to come into close contact with the pandas.In order to prevent the incident from snowballing, BLACKPINK's Chinese fanbase has reportedly contacted YG Entertainment not to upload the full episode on YouTube.(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)(SBS Star)