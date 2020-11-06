뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Receives Criticism from China After Allegedly "Endangering" Baby Panda
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Receives Criticism from China After Allegedly "Endangering" Baby Panda

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Receives Criticism from China After Allegedly "Endangering" Baby Panda

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.06 17:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Receives Criticism from China After Allegedly "Endangering" Baby Panda
The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are receiving heavy criticism from China for coming in close contact with giant pandas.

On November 3, the preview clip for the upcoming episode of BLACKPINK's YouTube reality show '24/365 with BLACKPINK' was uploaded on the group's official YouTube channel.
BLACKPINKIn the video, the four members of BLACKPINK visited a zoo to meet a newborn giant panda.

The members also got their chances to take care of the baby panda while being supervised by zookeepers.
BLACKPINKShortly after the video was shared, multiple Chinese netizens criticized and accused BLACKPINK of illegally touching the baby panda.

While many fans found the video simply adorable, it went viral on various Chinese social media platforms as it depicts BLACKPINK members put the baby panda "in danger."

They explained that although the baby panda―named Fubao―was born in South Korea, he is technically "rented" from the Chinese government as they own every giant panda in the world.
BLACKPINKSince giant pandas are considered endangered and are national treasures of China, zoos are expected to follow strict regulations of China to protect the pandas from any illnesses―which includes individuals other than professional caretakers are not allowed to come into close contact with the pandas.

In order to prevent the incident from snowballing, BLACKPINK's Chinese fanbase has reportedly contacted YG Entertainment not to upload the full episode on YouTube.
 

(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.