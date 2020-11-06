[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Has Been Cast in Netflix Original Series as a Serial Killer?

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is considering his role in Netflix Original Series 'Finger'.On November 6, it was revealed that Kim Soo Hyun is in talks to join Netflix Original Series 'Finger'.Kim Soo Hyun's management agency GOLD MEDALIST revealed that the actor has recently been offered a role in 'Finger'.The agency commented, "It is a role that's still being considered at the moment though."'Finger' will be directed by director Kim Ji-woo, who previously directed 'Eungyo' (2012), '4th Place' (2015), 'Heart Blackened' (2017), 'Tune in for Love' (2019) and more.It is said that 'Finger' will be a Korean version of a mega-hit Hollywood movie 'American Psycho' (2000).It is about a serial killer whom everyone actually knows as a hard-working famous architect.Kim Soo Hyun was offered to play the role of this serial killer.Meanwhile, the production team of 'Finger' is planned to kick off shooting next spring.(Credit= 'soohyun_k216' Instagram)(SBS Star)