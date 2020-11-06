뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Yu Chun Under Fire for Appearing in Public Without a Mask
Published 2020.11.06
Singer/actor Park Yu Chun is currently under heavy criticism after he was spotted in Thailand without wearing a mask on his face.

According to reports on November 5, Park Yu Chun arrived in Thailand on September 19 and was self-quarantined for two weeks before starting his activities in the country.

Shortly after his self-quarantine, Park Yu Chun was spotted in public not wearing a mask despite the large group of people garnered to see him in person.
[스브스타] 나홀로 '노 마스크'…태국 활동 강행한 박유천 근황Wearing a mask has become a mandatory precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19; and you can see his fans and staff members with their masks on in the photos.

Meanwhile, Park Yu Chun is scheduled to hold a fan event on November 27 and a mini concert on November 28 for his Thai fans.
[스브스타] 나홀로 '노 마스크'…태국 활동 강행한 박유천 근황Although he has previously announced to retire from the entertainment industry after his drug scandal, it seems like he has resumed his activity.

(Credit= 'Yuchun 6002' YouTube, 'chunsamicky' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
