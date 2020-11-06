[SBS Star] Park Yu Chun Under Fire for Appearing in Public Without a Mask

Singer/actor Park Yu Chun is currently under heavy criticism after he was spotted in Thailand without wearing a mask on his face.According to reports on November 5, Park Yu Chun arrived in Thailand on September 19 and was self-quarantined for two weeks before starting his activities in the country.Shortly after his self-quarantine, Park Yu Chun was spotted in public not wearing a mask despite the large group of people garnered to see him in person.Wearing a mask has become a mandatory precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19; and you can see his fans and staff members with their masks on in the photos.Meanwhile, Park Yu Chun is scheduled to hold a fan event on November 27 and a mini concert on November 28 for his Thai fans.Although he has previously announced to retire from the entertainment industry after his drug scandal, it seems like he has resumed his activity.(Credit= 'Yuchun 6002' YouTube, 'chunsamicky' Twitter)(SBS Star)